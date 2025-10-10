Georgia officials investigating death of elementary school student on field trip

Several questions remain after a Paulding County student died during a school field trip this week.

According to the Paulding County School District, the McGarity Elementary School student died Wednesday while visiting Carlton Farms in Rockmart with classmates. Polk County police have launched a criminal investigation but have not released additional details about the incident.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to Carlton Farms just after 12 p.m. after receiving a report of a young girl who was not breathing.

When officers arrived, they found the student unresponsive despite life-saving efforts already underway. Medical personnel took over and transported her to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

An aerial view of Carlton Farms, where police say a McGarity Elementary school student died during a field trip.

McGarity Elementary School Principal Jamesa Hodge expressed condolences to families in a letter sent home.

"Our hearts are with the student's family and loved ones. As our school community processes this tragedy, we will offer counseling and bereavement support services to all students and staff," Hodge wrote. "For many children, being at home with family will bring the greatest comfort as they begin to understand and grieve this loss. If you prefer to keep your child at home tomorrow to help them through this, we support your decision and will consider it an excused absence."

Hodge added that counselors will be available to help students grieving the loss.

"This is a difficult time for all of us, but I know our McGarity community will come together with compassion and care as we remember our classmate," she said. "Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this profoundly sad time."

Polk County police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Rockmart Police Department, Cedartown Police Department, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.