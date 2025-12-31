Georgia monk injured during Walk for Peace continues to spread its message: "I'm very, very proud"

A group of Buddhist monks' 120-day Walk for Peace has crossed states, cities, and communities. Now on its 67th day and passing through metro Atlanta, the group's schedule included reflections from a metro Atlanta monk originally part of the journey.

As the monks walked from Decatur to visit one of their own, a man who can no longer walk beside them, Venerable Maha Dom says his spirit never left their path.

"I am very proud, first and foremost, to partake in this Walk for Peace project," Maha Dom said through his translator. "Since day one, I have felt that it is very important with the inner peace, and the time that this group of monks have devoted to promote the world peace within our community."

The abbot of Wat Lao Buddha Khanti was walking with the monks in Texas last month when he was seriously injured in an accident.Since then, he's followed the journey from afar, watching each stop, each community, and each message of peace.

"I'm just overwhelmed with the feeling of getting the message across about spreading peace, compassion, love, harmony, and again, community gathering," he said.

Venerable Maha Dam was injured while taking part in the 120-day Walk for Peace. CBS News Atlanta

The monks received overwhelming support in Georgia and across metro Atlanta this week.

On Wednesday, strangers honored Maha Dom. Communities coming together, opening their hearts to donate essentials - even showers - and volunteering.

Maha Dom says the response is deeply moving.

"I'm very, very proud that we have already making an impact to every community that the Walk for Peace monks have come across, and me, sitting here watching again the word can't even be expressed of how proud of this message about world peace, which is in need right now."

Venerable Maha Dam says he has no regrets for taking part in the Walk for Peace. CBS News Atlanta

The abbot says he had "no regrets" for taking part in the walk despite the injuries he suffered.

"I have came into this knowing the risk, knowing the risk, knowing that if anything is going to happen to me, I'm willing to sacrifice that," he said.

As he waited for the monks to arrive in Snellville, Venerable Maha Dom was hopeful.

"My hope is for that everyone that have seen that have experienced that have witnessed this project through Walk for Peace to continue to learn, to continue to understand, to practice within their daily lives internally, the understanding of what peace is, and to always continue to do good."

For him, the Walk for Peace has not ended - it simply took a different form.

You can follow the latest details about the walk on the group's Instagram page.