Georgia ministers reassess safety measures following deadly Michigan church attack

Pastor says safety now top priority at Atlanta church following deadly Michigan attack

Four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire inside a Michigan church, a violent incident that has local ministers reexamining how to protect their congregations.

The Christian Cultural Center, which meets at Center Stage Theater in Midtown, now uses metal detectors and security cameras during services.

Pastor Sam Collier said keeping parishioners safe has become as important as preparing sermons.

"How do we set up this space to be a sacred space?" Collier said. "As a pastor, I can no longer just think about what's happening on the platform; I have to also think about our security measures."

The concern is shared by many houses of worship following recent attacks nationwide.

Joel Peacock, with Tactical Security Solutions, said demand for security guards and safety training has surged in churches across Georgia.

"Churches nowadays have to take precautions, not only for their staff and congregants but also for their building and the equipment inside," Peacock said. He emphasized the importance of planning, running through scenarios, and practicing drills, noting that many churches have never conducted a fire drill.

Collier said the Christian Cultural Center has trained individuals strategically stationed throughout the venue during services to ensure parishioners are protected.

"We don't want it to be the wild west at all," Collier said. "If someone does walk in, we want to make sure we see them before they come."