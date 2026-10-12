Trump to campaign in Georgia on Friday ahead of midterm elections

President Trump is coming back to Georgia on Friday for a campaign rally weeks ahead of the state's pivotal midterm elections.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at Dalton Municipal Airport in Whitfield County, with Mr. Trump's remarks to begin at 3 p.m.

The president's visit comes as Republicans are attempting to take back one of the state's two Senate seats, a seat the Democrats view as vital to keep to claim the Senate majority. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff is the only Senate Democrat running for reelection in a state that Mr. Trump won two years ago.

Rep. Mike Collins, Ossoff's Republican challenger, is facing an uphill fight to take the seat. The Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia's Center for Politics have both recently rated the Georgia Senate race as likely Democrat. Polling from The Trafalgar Group, Insider Advantage, and Big Data Poll in the last few weeks have found Ossoff with a lead of eight, eight, and 10 points respectively.

The Republican National Convention has not said who will campaign alongside Mr. Trump at this rally.

This is the president's third visit to Georgia this year. The last was in July, when Mr. Trump appeared at Marietta's Wheeler High School to promote his Trump Accounts for children.