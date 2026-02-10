Georgia man sentenced to more than 3 years for threatening to kill Trump on TikTok Live

A Georgia man who threatened to kill former President Donald Trump during a TikTok livestream has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia, 30-year-old Jauan Rashun Porter made the threats during a TikTok Live broadcast in July 2025 titled "Alligator Alcatraz." Court records show Porter wrote in the chat, "So there's only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump's eyes."

During the livestream, Porter repeatedly escalated his threats, saying he intended to shoot Trump at an upcoming rally and describing in graphic detail how he planned to carry out the attack.

"I'mma load up a rifle [and] sit inside . . . an abandoned building . . . and when he approaches the rally . . . I'm gonna put one . . . if not the face then . . . in his chest," Porter wrote.

When the livestream host raised concerns about law enforcement involvement, Porter also threatened to kill federal agents and then himself, court documents state.

Investigators with the U.S. Secret Service, Floyd County Police and Georgia probation officers later searched Porter's apartment. Authorities found two pipes, pistol ammunition and Tannerite, an explosive material, but did not locate a firearm.

Prosecutors said Porter has a lengthy criminal history in Floyd County, including prior felony convictions for terroristic threats and acts in 2018 and 2019, influencing a witness in 2019, and an unlawful act of violence in a penal institution in 2023. He was also on probation for a 2023 conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic battery.

"Threatening to kill the President of the United States is an abhorrent crime that cannot be tolerated," U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. "The Constitution does not protect political violence, and we will continue to prosecute those who make credible threats."

Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert Donovan of the U.S. Secret Service's Atlanta Field Office said the agency takes threats against protectees seriously and credited law enforcement partners for their assistance in the case.

Porter was taken into federal custody on Aug. 8, 2025. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 7, 2025, to one count of transmitting interstate threats. The judge ruled he must spend three years on supervised release after spending three years and five months in prison.