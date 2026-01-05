Georgia man dressed only in a tablecloth arrested after trying to steal car, police say

A man is in custody in Gwinnett County after police say he stole a vehicle during a crime spree while wearing just a tablecloth.

Mackienzy Kahl is facing charges of theft by taking, first-degree burglary, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or felony, loitering and prowling, and driving without a valid license.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say they received a report of a stolen truck from a pool company on Dec. 2.

Later that day, investigators found the vehicle, but the suspected driver, identified as 25-year-old Mackienzy Kahl, was not inside. Witnesses say he took off on foot.

"Officers noticed signs that he may have been exposed to chemicals while inside the vehicle," police said. In video footage shared by the agency, the officers noted smelling chlorine.

While they continued to search for Kahl, authorities say they received multiple 911 calls reporting a man running through the area "wearing only a tablecloth and attempting to get into several vehicles."

Security footage shared by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows the moments before investigators say a mostly-naked man stole the keys to a Mercedes. Gwinnett County Police Department

According to investigators, Kahl then entered a home and took the keys to a Mercedes before driving off.

Kahl was arrested shortly afterward when officers spotted the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. He remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.