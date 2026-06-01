Georgia man arrested after confessing to 1989 New Jersey cold case murder, authorities say

A Griffin, Georgia man is now under arrest, charged in connection with a cold case homicide investigation in New Jersey, prosecutors say.

It's been nearly 37 years since 42-year-old Mauricio Cuadra was shot during an apparent home invasion; now, authorities say 62-year-old Joseph Quiros-Soto is charged with his murder.

Officials say on Aug. 9, 1989, the officers with the Bayonne Police Department responded to reports of a home invasion and shooting at an apartment on the 400 block of Avenue C. Inside the home, they found Cuadra suffering from a gunshot wound. Cuadra died shortly after.

The case remained a mystery until 2024, when Quiros-Soto confessed to the murder to police in Locust Grove, Georgia, saying that he had become a born-again Christian, NJ.com reports.

Police told the outlet that he gave the detectives details of the crime and allowed visiting Hudson County authorities to take a DNA sample, which matched a stain on the victim.

Authorities were eventually able to obtain a warrant for the Georgia man's arrest. On May 27, 2026, deputies with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office arrested Quiros-Soto at his home in Griffin, charging him with murder and murder during the commission of a burglary.

Quiros-Soto is being detained in Georgia, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.