Georgia Lt. Gov. announces bill inspired by Charlie Kirk to protect student speech

Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones on Monday unveiled legislation inspired by the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk that he says would expand students' free speech rights in public schools, making Georgia the first state in the nation to pursue such a measure.

Jones announced the "True Patriotism and Universal Student Access Act," known as the TPUSA Act, on Monday as a priority for the 2026 legislative session. The proposal, sponsored by State Sen. Ben Watson (R–Savannah), would strengthen First Amendment protections for public school students by safeguarding their right to speak, organize, and express political and religious views on campus.

The bill is explicitly shaped around the work and legacy of Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA and its political arm, Turning Point Action. Jones and others have framed the legislation as a way to honor Kirk's efforts to mobilize young conservatives and defend free speech in schools and on college campuses.

"In the spirit and memory of Charlie's work, the TPUSA Act in Georgia would ensure that students' First Amendment rights to organize, gather and speak are protected, regardless of their religious, political, or social viewpoints," Jones said in a press release. "Georgia is leading the way as the first state in the nation to do it."

Jones, who is running for governor and is endorsed by both former President Donald Trump and Turning Point Action, also emphasized his broader commitment to free speech rights as part of his campaign rhetoric.

"Georgia is building on the work of Charlie Kirk to ensure students can speak, organize and express their beliefs freely," Jones posted on social media.

The TPUSA Act would require public schools in Georgia to permit political expression before, during and after the school day to the same extent that non-political expression is allowed. It also would let students form political clubs and groups during non-instructional time, bar discrimination against groups based on viewpoint, and guarantee that students could wear politically themed clothing and accessories under the same standards that apply to other permitted attire.

Supporters say the legislation would ensure that school administrators cannot block students from engaging in peaceful political activities and that all viewpoints, partisan and nonpartisan, would have equal access to meeting spaces and facilities.

Sen. Watson said the move reflects the belief that schools should not restrict students' free speech or prohibit them from organizing around their beliefs.

"School officials should not have the power to enforce their own ideologies on students," he said.

Josh Thifault, senior director at Turning Point Action, praised Georgia's effort, asserting that Kirk "lived and died for the First Amendment." He added that the legislation will benefit students "for decades to come" by removing barriers to student expression.