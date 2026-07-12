Georgia leaders remember Sen. Lindsey Graham after longtime South Carolina lawmaker's death

Georgia leaders from both political parties are paying tribute to longtime U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following the South Carolina Republican's death at age 71, remembering him as a dedicated public servant whose influence stretched far beyond his home state.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said he joined others across the country in mourning Graham's passing.

"I join in mourning Senator Lindsey Graham and extend my deepest condolences to the Senator's family, friends, and staff," Ossoff said.

Graham, a Republican, died on Saturday following a "brief and sudden illness," according to his office. He was 71 years old. Associated Press

Ossoff praised Graham's military service and lengthy congressional career.

"Senator Graham dedicated his life to the United States, from his service in the U.S. Air Force to his representation of the State of South Carolina in the U.S. House and Senate. Lindsey was an energetic leader who loved South Carolina. May Lindsey's memory be a blessing."

Sen. Raphael Warnock also shared condolences, calling Graham a man of faith who served his state with determination.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham," Warnock wrote on X. "He was a man of great faith who served the people of South Carolina with passion and tenacity. I am praying for his family and his loved ones as they mourn this tremendous loss."

Gov. Brian Kemp described Graham as a patriot and a friend whose impact reached across Washington.

"Senator Lindsey Graham was a patriot, an impactful public servant, and a friend," Kemp said. "His love of this nation, unyielding belief in its possibilities, and defense of its values made him a true force to be reckoned with in Washington."

Kemp added that he, First Lady Marty Kemp and their family were praying for Graham's loved ones and for South Carolina during what he called a difficult time.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who is challenging Ossoff in November's U.S. Senate election, also reflected on Graham's legacy.

"Leigh Ann and I are praying for Senator Graham's loved ones during this time of immeasurable grief and reflecting upon his many years of public service," Collins said.

Collins added that while he did not know Graham well personally, he admired the senator's defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearings, calling it "a commitment to our nation and the truth that should be admired."

Graham served South Carolina in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades after previously representing the state in the U.S. House. Throughout his career, he became one of Senate Republican's leading voices on national security, foreign policy and immigration, while emerging as one of the Republican Party's most influential lawmakers.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from leaders across the country.