Jon Ossoff challenges Mike Collins to 3 televised debates in Georgia Senate race

Sen. Jon Ossoff is challenging Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins to three televised debates ahead of Georgia's November general election.

In a statement released Thursday, Ossoff said he has accepted three televised general election debates and challenged Collins to join him.

"Mike Collins is a notorious bigot, antisemite, and extremist currently under federal investigation for the illegal misuse of tax dollars who is only a congressman because his daddy was a congressman," Ossoff said in the statement. "Collins is pro-cutting your health care, pro-tariffs, and pro-war, and I challenge him to three televised debates where he can try to defend his corruption while I present my vision for Georgia's future."

Ossoff's campaign said the challenge comes as Collins faces an active federal investigation into allegations involving the misuse of congressional funds. Collins has denied wrongdoing. Ossoff's statement also criticized Collins over allegations of antisemitic harassment of a Jewish reporter and praise for the harassment of a Black woman. Those remarks reflect Ossoff's campaign's characterization of Collins. Collins has previously faced criticism over social media posts that drew condemnation from Democrats and advocacy groups.

Photos courtesy of Getty Images

The debate challenge marks the latest escalation in one of the country's most closely watched Senate contests. Collins secured the Republican nomination

after defeating former college football coach Derek Dooley in the GOP runoff. The trucking company owner has represented Georgia's 10th Congressional District since 2023.

The race is expected to play a major role in the battle for control of the U.S. Senate. Republicans view Georgia as one of their top pickup opportunities, while Democrats are defending Ossoff's seat as they seek to regain the Senate majority.

Collins has previously described the race as one that would be "challenging" and has portrayed Ossoff as an "out-of-touch far-left liberal." As of Thursday, Collins had not publicly responded to Ossoff's challenge to participate in three televised debates.