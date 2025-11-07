Georgia inmate convicted of leading drug trafficking and money laundering operation from jail, officials say

An inmate in a Georgia state prison has been convicted of leading what authorities say was a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking and money laundering operation while in custody.

Jarvis Matthews, 46, was already serving a life sentence without parole on murder and felony charges at the Calhoun State Prison.

Prosecutors say Matthews used contraband cellphones to direct his fiancée, girlfriends, nephew, and two adult sons to distribute drugs and launder money around metro Atlanta.

The investigation into Matthews began in 2022, when FBI agents identified a social media account they say was used by Matthews for drug deals. Authorities say the undercover agents bought two kilograms of methamphetamine through Matthew's son, Charvis Harris, who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute.

The FBI wire-tapped Matthews' phone and installed a camera in one of the houses they say he was using to sell drugs, allowing agents to apprehend his customers.

"Matthews audaciously used contraband cell phones to run a drug trafficking operation from his state prison cell," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Now, as a result of a diligent federal investigation and close coordination with state and local partners, this convicted murderer faces a substantial sentence in federal prison on top of his state sentence."

Federal prosecutors say the Calhoun State Prison inmate was leading a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking and money laundering operation from his jail cell. United States District Attorney of the Northern District of Georgia

A jury found Matthews guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl, five counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

"Jarvis Matthews used the confines of a prison cell to orchestrate a multi-million-dollar drug trafficking and money laundering operation, exploiting his family and the prison system to further his criminal enterprise," said Paul Brown, special agent in charge of the FBI Atlanta's branch.

With his conviction, the Morgan man faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in federal prison, which will run consecutively to the state prison sentence he is serving.

His sentencing hearing will take place at a later date.