Georgia House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones to retire at the end of current term

After more than two decades in office, Georgia House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones says she'll not seek reelection this year.

The Milton Republican, who was first elected to the House in 2002, made the announcement in a letter to her colleagues on Thursday.

Jones wrote that she believes it was "simply the right moment for me to step back from public-facing service and spend more time with my children and grandchildren."

Georgia Rep. Jan Jones is the longest-serving speaker pro tem in the country. Georgia House of Representatives

"When I first arrived at the Capitol in the early 2000s, we were in the minority. I have watched this Caucus grow in strength and resolve. I have seen us navigate difficult political seasons, adapt to changing environments, and rise to meet complex policy challenges with discipline and purpose," Jones wrote. "I am especially proud of the leadership team that serves you. They are exceptional. Each is committed to this institution, to each of you, and to the people of Georgia. "

House Republicans elected Jones as speaker pro tem in 2010 and reelected her each term, making her the longest-serving speaker pro tem in the country. After the death of Speaker David Ralston, Jones temporarily became speaker of the House, making her the first woman in Georgia history to hold the position.

Current House Speaker Jon Burns called Jones "a trailblazer who will leave a significant mark in state history."

"Jan's 16-year tenure in House leadership reflects the abiding faith and admiration her colleagues have for her," Burns said. "She will close her career in the General Assembly with a long record of accomplishments but also a long list of great friends, including me and Dayle. We appreciate her service and dedication to this chamber, her district and all of Georgia."

Jones' term will officially end in January 2027. So far, no candidates have announced plans to run for the seat in November.