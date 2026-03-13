Georgia graduate killed in Old Dominion University shooting remembered as dedicated service member

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said he and his family are mourning the death of a University of Georgia graduate killed during a shooting at Old Dominion University.

The attack, which happened on Thursday at the university's campus in Norfolk, Virginia, left one person dead and two injured.

On Thursday night, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger identified the instructor as Lt. Col. Brandon Shah. Shah's biography on the university's website said that he was a professor of military science and department chair who earned an MBA from the University of Georgia.

"A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn't just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path," Spanberger wrote.

This photo provided by the U.S. Army shows Maj. Brandon Shah, Friday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Illesheim, Germany. (Pfc. Savannah Roy/U.S. Army/DVIDS via AP) Pfc. Savannah Roy / AP

After the news broke, Gov. Brian Kemp wrote on X that he, his wife, and daughters were keeping Shah's family and the Old Dominion community in their thoughts.

Kemp described Shah as a "dedicated and proud UGA graduate" who served at Savannah's Hunter Army Airfield.

"His service is a reminder of what makes our nation and military exceptional," he wrote.

"We ask that all Georgians keep our brave service members in their prayers, both at home and abroad," he continued. "May God keep them safe in this time of conflict and in the days of peace to come."

During his time in the Army, Shah had earned the Senior Army Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge, two Bronze Stars, and countless other medals and awards.

ROTC students commended for stopping attack

Dominique Evans, special agent in charge of the FBI's Norfolk field office, said at a news conference that the Reserve Officers' Training Corps students showed "extreme bravery and courage" and prevented further loss of life by stopping the gunman, Mohamed Bailor Jalloh.

CBS News learned that the ROTC students confronted the gunman, subduing Jalloh and killing him with a knife.

Jalloh is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone. The Virginia Army National Guard confirmed he served as a specialist from 2009 until 2015, when he was honorably discharged.

Police arrive outside Old Dominion University's campus after reports of an active shooter on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Norfolk, Virginia. John Clark / AP

Authorities say that Jalloh had pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempting to aid the Islamic State and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was on supervised release at the time of the attack.

The campus shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism, FBI Director Kash Patel said on social media.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people injured in the attack. As of Thursday, one was reported to be hospitalized in critical condition. The second was treated and released from a local hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.