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Will Hurricane Isaias impact Atlanta? Flooding rain, isolated tornadoes possible for metro Atlanta

By
Troy Bridges
Troy Bridges
Meteorologist
Meteorologist Troy Bridges has years of experience covering the weather, everything from chasing tornadoes and tracking the tropics to forecasting ice storms and other dangerous conditions.
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Troy Bridges

/ CBS Atlanta

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North Georgia and metro Atlanta could see tropical storm-force wind gusts, flooding rain and even an isolated tornado threat this weekend as Hurricane Isaias moves toward the northern Gulf Coast.

Although Georgia is no longer in the storm's forecast cone, Isaias is expected to bring wind gusts of up to 40 mph across the region Saturday morning and early afternoon, along with up to 3 inches or more of rain.

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather Team has issued NEXT Weather Alerts for Saturday and Sunday because of the potential impacts.

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CBS News Atlanta

Isaias is currently strengthening and moving closer to the northern Gulf. The storm will soon be a category two hurricane with winds at least up to 110 mph.

As Isaias moves east north east at 10 mph, it will eventually make landfall between Panama City Beach, Florida and Mobile, Alabama late Friday into early Saturday.

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CBS News Atlanta

The latest track has shifted a little bit farther to the west. Although Georgia is no longer in the cone, there will still be impacts across metro Atlanta and North Georgia. 

On the current track, North Georgia and metro Atlanta can expect tropical storm-force wind gusts up to 40 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon on Saturday.

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CBS News Atlanta

There is even an isolated risk of a couple of tornadoes during that time period.

There will be some lingering rain on Sunday as the system moves away.

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CBS News Atlanta

Other threats include flooding rain adding up to three inches or more. 

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CBS News Atlanta

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