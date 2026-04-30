Georgia gas prices jump as Iran war pushes U.S. fuel costs to highest level in years

Looking to fuel up ahead of the weekend? It's going to cost you.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Georgia on Thursday is around $3.75, according to data from AAA. That means the price has jumped up more than 19 cents in a week.

The cost is also much higher than it was in 2025. At this time last year, it cost around $2.93 per gallon at the pump.

While gas prices began ticking down for the last few weeks, oil prices surged above $100 a barrel in the last few days. AAA says that gas prices are the highest they've been since late July 2022, when Georgia's average gas price broke a state record high.

The price may have drivers grumbling, but Georgia remains well below the national average, which AAA reports is $4.30 a gallon as of Thursday. Diesel has also recently stayed steady, with the average cost of a gallon dropping over 3 cents in the last week.

Across Georgia, AAA says the metro areas with the most expensive gas are Savannah, Athens, and Atlanta. Drivers looking for cheap fuel should check out Albany, Columbus, and the Augusta-Aiken area.

With no end to the Iran war in sight and the Strait of Hormuz still effectively closed, it does not appear like there will be any relief coming to consumers hoping for lower fuel costs in the near future.

For now, consumers have been bolstered by healthy tax refunds, which were lifted by last year's tax cut legislation, but much of that benefit is being eaten up by higher prices at the pump.

"We're very well aware that people are experiencing higher gas prices all over the country now," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday. "And that hurts."

Georgia's gas tax has been suspended since March, when Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill temporarily putting the 33-cent-per-gallon tax on pause. It is unclear whether the governor will extend that suspension, which is set to end in May.