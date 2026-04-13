Georgia gas prices holding steady as national average remains over $4

Gas prices have remained steady over the last week, hovering around $3.70 for regular unleaded gas in Atlanta on Monday. That's still up from a month ago, when the average price was around $3.49 at the start of the conflict in Iran.

We can't control gas prices, but we can control how we use it.

Montrae Waiters, a spokesperson with AAA, says the heavier your car is, the more gas you burn.

"This goes back to the fuel economy, making sure you get the junk out of your trunk. So the heavier that your vehicle is, again, you're going to be burning more fuel," Waiters said.

Another thing she says: going faster is more expensive. Waiters recommends keeping your drive smooth.

"The first thing is, slow down. The faster you drive, the more fuel you're going to burn. So just keep this in mind. Anything over 50 miles per hour, you're going to be burning gas," Waiters said.

The national average for regular unleaded gas is around $4.10. Georgia's gas prices are below the national average. The average of $3.70 is around a cent less than what drivers saw on Sunday and a week ago.

The AAA spokesperson said the suspension of the gas tax has really helped drivers. The state's gas tax currently adds about 33 cents per gallon to the cost of gasoline, but Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill temporarily putting that on pause for 60 days in late March.

If you are running low and need to fuel up, Waiters suggests downloading a gas app and comparing prices for the cheapest gas.