Georgia health officials confirm 1st measles case of 2026 in unvaccinated baby

The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of measles in the state in 2026.

Officials say the case was in a baby who was too young to receive routine measles vaccinations. The child had become infected while traveling internationally recently.

Authorities have not released specific details about the child other than saying that he or she lives in the Coastal Health District, which encompasses the counties of Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh.

Health officials are now working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus through the child.

Last year, officials confirmed 10 measles cases, including at least one in Fulton County.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Measles first infects the respiratory tract, then spreads throughout the body, causing a high fever, runny nose, cough, red, watery eyes, and a rash.

The rash generally appears three to five days after the first symptoms, beginning as flat red spots on the face and then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs, and feet. When the rash appears, the fever may spike over 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the CDC.

Most kids will recover from measles, but infection can lead to dangerous complications such as pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling, and death.

The virus can be prevented with a dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Once infected, there is no specific treatment for measles.

What you should do if you think you have measles

If you become sick or believe you have been exposed to measles, speak with your healthcare provider immediately. You can also call the Georgia Department of Public Health's Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours, Monday through Friday, or 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584) after hours on evenings and weekends.