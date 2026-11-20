Hundreds of decorated Christmas trees, holiday attractions and a mission to help vulnerable families are coming together as the Georgia Festival of Trees returns to Gwinnett County for its sixth year.

The festival runs Nov. 21-29 at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth, bringing families an opportunity to celebrate the holiday season while supporting organizations working to combat human trafficking. The event will be closed Nov. 25 and 26.

Behind the colorful displays is a significant community effort. Organizers say approximately 850 volunteers are involved, with a goal of recruiting about 1,000 to help bring the event to life.

For some participants, the festival is about more than decorating a Christmas tree. It's an opportunity to create lasting memories, give back to the community and support a cause that extends well beyond the holiday season.

Daisy Harris is among the decorators helping transform the convention center into a holiday destination. Her work is part of a larger effort to bring the displays to life before families arrive.

The festival also features decorated trees available through an auction, connecting the holiday celebration to fundraising efforts supporting organizations working to combat human trafficking.

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Angie Ulibarri, the festival's executive director, says the mission is deeply personal. Her involvement reflects a commitment to raising awareness about human trafficking and helping families recognize potential dangers, including those that can begin online.

Organizers hope the festival will not only bring families together but also encourage conversations about protecting children and supporting survivors.

Visitors can enjoy Santa visits and photos, cookie decorating, LEGO activities, holiday shopping and live entertainment. The festival also features a new children's scavenger hunt inspired by "Penny and the Lost Key."

The tree and holiday decoration auction begins Nov. 21, with bidding scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Nov. 28.

Several themed community days are planned, including a day for people with physical and developmental disabilities on Nov. 23, Senior Day on Nov. 24, First Responders Day on Nov. 27 and Armed Forces Day on Nov. 28.

The festival opens at 10 a.m. most days and closes at 6 p.m. On Nov. 23, doors open at 9 a.m. The final day, Nov. 29, ends at 4 p.m.

General admission starts at approximately $20, depending on the ticket option and fees. Parking is $10 per vehicle. Children younger than 2 are admitted free.

Organizers say the festival's larger purpose is to demonstrate how a holiday tradition can bring people together while raising awareness about an issue affecting families across Georgia.

For tickets, the complete schedule and volunteer opportunities, visit gafestivaloftrees.org