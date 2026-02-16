Georgia father Colin Gray on trial after son's deadly high school shooting: A case that could set precedent

The trial of Colin Gray, charged with murder and manslaughter, began Monday in Barrow County, Georgia, marking what could become a historic legal case for the state.

Gray is the father of Colt Gray, the teenager accused of killing two students and two teachers during a shooting at Apalachee High School on Sep. 4, 2024.

On the first day of the trial, attorneys presented opening statements. Barrow County District Attorney Brad Smith made it clear that the case is not simply about holding parents responsible for their children's actions. "This case is about this defendant and his actions. His actions in allowing a child that he has custody over access to a firearm and ammunition after being warned that that child was going to warn others," Smith told the jury.

Colin Gray's defense attorney, Brian Hobbs, addressed jurors directly, emphasizing that their role is to determine whether Colin Gray knew what his son intended to do.

Legal experts say this case is unique. Local defense attorney Keith Adams, who is not involved with the case, noted, "The state is alleging that it is because of the recklessness of the parent that the child is able to commit the offense that they are charged with committing, and so it's unusual. We don't see that often."

Gray faces nearly 30 counts, including two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The prosecution alleges that Gray's recklessness constituted cruelty to children, ultimately leading to their deaths.

This trial is one of only a few cases nationwide where parents have been prosecuted for crimes committed by their children, with similar cases in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Adams believes the outcome could set a precedent in Georgia, prompting prosecutors to more closely examine the responsibility of parents in such tragedies. "I think more prosecutors are going to be examining the behaviors of the people around these youngsters who commit these types of crimes. And you know, they're going to be legal scholars who argue whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, and we'll see how things play out," Adams said.

Colin Gray has pleaded not guilty to all charges. If convicted, he faces up to 180 years in prison.