Georgia farmers and delivery drivers say they're feeling the pain of surging diesel gas prices

Gas prices have continued to rise as the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has disrupted the flow of oil.

In Georgia, farmers are feeling the impact of the price spike.

Matt Jordan delivers around 300 pounds of mushrooms to the DeKalb Farmers Market every week from the Ellijay Mushrooms farm.

"These are our most popular—straight from the farm, shiitake mushrooms," he said.

Jordan makes multiple daily deliveries to grocery stores. With rising diesel gas prices, he's feeling the pain in his wallet.

"From $4 to going on $6 is a huge difference for a small farm," he said. "We go through probably 130 gallons of diesel a week, and that makes a big difference. It really adds up."

According to AAA, the average price for diesel gas in Atlanta was around $5 on Friday. That's nearly 70 cents higher than last week.

At the Ellijay Mushroom Farm, there are several grow houses. Inside, 5,000 shiitake mushrooms are grown each week.

Farmer Stephen Mahaffey said their cash crop is shiitake mushrooms, but they also grow blue and gray oyster mushrooms.

Mahaffey said they hate to pass the price on to consumers.

"It's affecting us so much that we're gonna have to eventually raise prices, which we do not want to do," he said. "But we're not at that point yet."

Farmer Stephen Mahaffey says the cost of diesel may force his mushroom farm to eventually raise his prices. CBS News Atlanta

Farmers and delivery drivers are hoping to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

"Every day we need diesel, and as the price goes up, we're losing money every day," Jordan said.

Sadly, that light may be far away. The Trump administration is trying to find alternative solutions to deal with the

Late on Thursday, the Treasury Department announced that it would take another step to free up Russian oil stranded on tankers at sea due to U.S. sanctions for its war on Ukraine, granting a license to waive those sanctions for a month. That builds on a move last week to give India temporary permission to buy Russian oil.

The White House said it was also looking at waiving Jones Act requirements to use U.S.-flagged ships to move goods between U.S. ports, a temporary move that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said could "ensure vital energy products and agricultural necessities are flowing freely to U.S. ports."

Experts say those plans may slow the rising prices, but they won't be a solution to the ongoing problem.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.