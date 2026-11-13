Georgia extends flood emergency as McCaysville lifts curfew and reopens road to Tennessee

McCaysville has lifted its overnight curfew and reopened the road to Copperhill, Tennessee, as North Georgia continues to recover from severe flooding. Gov. Brian Kemp extended the flood emergency for four counties by another week.

The State of Emergency remains in effect in Fannin, Gilmer, Murray and Union counties until 11:59 p.m. Nov. 19, unless Kemp extends it again or ends it sooner, according to his recent executive order. Kemp first declared the emergency Nov. 5 after heavy rain and thunderstorms caused severe flooding.

McCaysville Police Chief Michael Otis Earley said in a Thursday update that drivers could again turn left from Blue Ridge Drive into Copperhill starting at 6 p.m. The city also lifted its 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Earley said officers will continue patrolling neighborhoods and the business district to protect damaged properties.

https://x.com/GovKemp/status/2121019271761256684?a=VRIk1BckwAgbF15Nltc&s=20

The boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice. Earley said some customers are still without water as crews repair leaks and work to restore service.

The city canceled all municipal court sessions, including traffic court, for the rest of 2026. The Riverwalk Shops 5K, scheduled for Dec. 5, was postponed until further notice.