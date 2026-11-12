McCaysville reopens two roads to through traffic after flooding; boil water advisory remains

Drivers can pass through McCaysville again, but they still can't turn left into Copperhill, Tennessee. The city said Blue Ridge Drive and Toccoa Avenue reopened at 6 a.m. Thursday to through traffic only as cleanup continues after last week's flooding.

Drivers can turn right onto Toccoa Avenue, which carries Highway 60 toward Mineral Bluff. McCaysville Police Chief Michael Otis Earley said the city hopes to reopen the road connecting McCaysville and Copperhill by 6 p.m. Friday, but that time is not guaranteed.

Earley asked drivers to keep moving through town and avoid stopping, parking in business lots, or entering areas to look at flood damage. Many businesses remain closed as owners and residents clean up, he said.

Downtown McCaysville flooded on Nov. 5. CBS News Atlanta

Water can be used for cleanup, but boil advisory remains

The city said earlier this week that residents and business owners can now use tap water to wash down buildings, pressure wash and clean flood-damaged properties. The boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice. The city said tap water must still be boiled before drinking, cooking or brushing teeth.

People who need flood-related assistance can call the city's command center at 762-270-4010.