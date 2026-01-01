Georgia expected to play pivotal role in 2026 midterm elections
Georgia is once again expected to play a pivotal role in this year's midterm elections, with races for a competitive U.S. Senate seat and a new governor drawing national attention.
Here's an overview of the key races and election dates in Georgia.
KEY DATES
Candidate Qualifying – March 2-6, 2026
Primary Election – May 19, 2026
Primary Runoff – June 16, 2026
General Election – November 3, 2026
General Runoff – December 1, 2026
KEY FEDERAL RACES
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) is running for a second term in a high-profile race that national analysts consider competitive.
U.S. House of Representatives
All U.S. House seats are on the ballot in 2026.
Special Election for GA-14: A special election is being held early in 2026 to fill the seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) when she resigns in January 2026, with a runoff if no candidate gets 50%.
KEY STATE RACES
Governor: Brian Kemp (R) is term-limited; this is an open race drawing attention from both parties.
Lieutenant Governor: Republican State Sen. John Kennedy recently resigned to focus on his campaign for lieutenant governor.
Attorney General: The Attorney General seat will be contested. Incumbent Chris Carr (R) decided to run for governor instead of seeking re-election.
Secretary of State: Incumbent Brad Raffensperger (R) is running for governor; there are multiple GOP and Democratic candidates.
Insurance Commissioner: John King (R) is running for re-election to a second term.
Labor Commissioner: Bárbara Rivera Holmes (R) is seeking a full term after her appointment in 2025.
OTHER STATE RACES
State Superintendent of Schools: Republicans and Democrats are fielding candidates for this key education office.
Public Service Commission (PSC): Regular elections are being held for PSC seats, with at least District 3 and District 5 on the ballot.
STATE LEGISLATURE
State Senate: All 56 Georgia State Senate seats are on the ballot.
State House of Representatives: All 180 State House seats are on the ballot, including regular elections following any 2025 special elections.
LOCAL RACES
Many counties and municipalities are holding elections for:
• County commissioners
• Boards of education
• Mayors and city councils
• Sheriff and other county offices