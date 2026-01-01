Georgia expected to play pivotal role in 2026 midterm elections

Georgia is once again expected to play a pivotal role in this year's midterm elections, with races for a competitive U.S. Senate seat and a new governor drawing national attention.

Here's an overview of the key races and election dates in Georgia.

KEY DATES

Candidate Qualifying – March 2-6, 2026

Primary Election – May 19, 2026

Primary Runoff – June 16, 2026

General Election – November 3, 2026

General Runoff – December 1, 2026

KEY FEDERAL RACES

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff (D) is running for a second term in a high-profile race that national analysts consider competitive.

U.S. House of Representatives

All U.S. House seats are on the ballot in 2026.

Special Election for GA-14: A special election is being held early in 2026 to fill the seat vacated by Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) when she resigns in January 2026, with a runoff if no candidate gets 50%.

KEY STATE RACES

Governor: Brian Kemp (R) is term-limited; this is an open race drawing attention from both parties.

Lieutenant Governor: Republican State Sen. John Kennedy recently resigned to focus on his campaign for lieutenant governor.

Attorney General: The Attorney General seat will be contested. Incumbent Chris Carr (R) decided to run for governor instead of seeking re-election.

Secretary of State: Incumbent Brad Raffensperger (R) is running for governor; there are multiple GOP and Democratic candidates.

Insurance Commissioner: John King (R) is running for re-election to a second term.

Labor Commissioner: Bárbara Rivera Holmes (R) is seeking a full term after her appointment in 2025.

OTHER STATE RACES

State Superintendent of Schools: Republicans and Democrats are fielding candidates for this key education office.

Public Service Commission (PSC): Regular elections are being held for PSC seats, with at least District 3 and District 5 on the ballot.

STATE LEGISLATURE

State Senate: All 56 Georgia State Senate seats are on the ballot.

State House of Representatives: All 180 State House seats are on the ballot, including regular elections following any 2025 special elections.

LOCAL RACES

Many counties and municipalities are holding elections for:

• County commissioners

• Boards of education

• Mayors and city councils

• Sheriff and other county offices