Georgia drought expands to 146 counties, driving up hay costs and raising food price concerns

A worsening drought across Georgia is putting pressure on farmers and could soon hit consumers' wallets at the grocery store.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture has now designated 146 counties as natural disaster areas after adding 20 more to the list, highlighting the growing impact of dry conditions across the state.

In Cherokee County, one of the newly affected areas, farmers say pastures are struggling to recover—even after recent rainfall.

"Grass that's shin-high should be waist-high," one report noted, describing how fields that typically feed livestock are falling short this season.

That shortage is forcing livestock owners to rely more heavily on hay, which is becoming harder to find and more expensive.

At Cherokee Feed & Seed in Ball Ground, a major supplier, the drought is already signaling a difficult year ahead for farmers and consumers alike.

"It could get real ugly," said Alan Jessie of J&J Hay Farms. "It's not just the hay for horses or for cattle… you're talking about going to the grocery store, buying beef or chicken… all of that is going to be affected."

Jessie added that rising fuel and fertilizer costs are compounding the problem, making it more expensive to produce and transport feed.

Experts warn the ripple effects could soon reach beyond farms. With higher costs to raise livestock, consumers may see increases in prices for meat, dairy, and even produce.

One analyst who tracks hay prices nationwide says the impact could be significant—potentially leading to sharply higher restaurant prices, including the possibility of a $30 hamburger.

As drought conditions persist, both farmers and consumers are bracing for what could be a costly year ahead.