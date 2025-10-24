Worsening drought conditions in Georgia causing dangerous fire concerns, dulls fall leaves

The dry fall has left most of Georgia suffering under worsening drought conditions with little relief in sight.

According to the latest map from the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly all of the Peach State is experiencing some form of drought, ranging from moderate to extreme.

A large part of the metro Atlanta area is under a severe drought. Parts of Clayton County and all of Fayette County are in the bull's eye with an extreme drought.

North Georgia and the Atlanta metro have gone weeks without measurable rain. Drought conditions are likely to continue for some time until we get significant rain, and it may take several rain events to help fight these dry conditions.

Atlanta is more than six and a half inches below where we should be when it comes to rainfall since the beginning of the year on Jan. 1.

The current map of drought conditions in Georgia from the U.S. Drought Monitor. U.S. Drought Monitor

Dry weather causes fire concerns

Because of dry conditions, gusty winds, and dry vegetation, there is an increased fire danger for much of North Georgia, including the metro Atlanta area.

Burning leaves or brush of any kind is highly discouraged. Any spark could spread and lead to wildfires at any time.

Fall leaves dulled by lack of rain

Visitors looking for vivid reds and yellows on Georgia's trees may be in for a letdown this year.

The Georgia Forestry Commission says the dry conditions have caused the fall colors to slow, leaving a lot of Georgia trees to stay green for longer.

This week saw the first big burst of color in Northwest Georgia, with the agency assuming peak colors will arrive by the first week of November.

When will Georgia get rain?

A new front heading through Georgia will bring the chance of rain by the end of the weekend and the first part of next week.

This front could bring between 1 and 2 inches of rain to metro Atlanta and parts of North Georgia. This front will also bring a significant drop in temperatures.

While any rainfall is better than none, it won't have much impact on the ongoing drought.

Highs early next week will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s, with morning lows in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be above freezing when any rain falls, so there will be no concern of any wintry precipitation.

This will be a significant change in the forecast over what we've seen in the past few weeks.