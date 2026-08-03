Georgia doctors urge back-to-school checkups as MMR vaccine rate slips statewide

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and health experts say too many Georgia kids are heading back to classrooms without a key vaccine.

New state data shows Georgia's kindergarten MMR vaccination rate has slipped below the level needed to keep classrooms and communities protected. Family physicians say it makes back-to-school checkups more important than ever.

"It starts with that back-to-school visit," said Dr. Macy McNair, associate residency program director at Morehouse Medicine. "Some recommended vaccines is gonna be that MMR, depending on their age."

For family doctors like McNair, back-to-school season starts with one simple step: pulling up the shot record.

McNair and the American Academy of Family Physicians say case numbers of preventable diseases are climbing statewide. The latest state data from the CDC reveals that 87% of kindergarteners are vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella. It's well under the 95% level doctors say is needed for strong community protection.

Dr. Macy McNair say case numbers of preventable diseases are climbing statewide. CBS News Atlanta

And it's not just MMR. Georgia's full childhood vaccine series, all seven recommended shots combined, sits at just over 75% coverage.

"That can be improved with making sure that our children are getting that MMR vaccine," McNair said. "Because when everyone is vaccinated, even if they're feeling healthy - if they are protected, that can protect the community."

McNair said a lot of parental hesitancy starts with what families find online.

"It's just tracing back where does this information come from," she said. "And that's some of the best ways you can do that - going into your visit and just presenting that information. It's just having that conversation with your doctor."

Doctors with the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians say the fix isn't complicated. Schedule that doctor's visit, ask questions, and get caught up.