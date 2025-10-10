Georgia Department of Human Services warns some data may have been exposed after unauthorized email access

The Georgia Department of Human Services is alerting some residents that their personal information may have been exposed after unauthorized access was recently detected in employee email accounts.

According to DHS, the Georgia Technology Authority discovered that its email services provider, which hosts DHS email accounts, had been compromised, allowing unauthorized access to certain DHS employee inboxes containing confidential information. The agency said there is no evidence that any personal information was actually viewed or misused, but it is notifying potentially affected individuals out of "an abundance of caution."

After learning of the breach, DHS said it secured the affected email accounts and launched an investigation with state partners to determine the scope of the incident. Officials said they then conducted a comprehensive review to identify what sensitive information may have been exposed and who may have been affected.

The types of information that may have been involved vary by individual and could include names, driver's license or state identification numbers, financial account information, medical details, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, and health insurance information. DHS emphasized in a notice on its website that, so far, there is no indication that any of the data has been used for identity theft or fraud.

"The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information within our care is among DHS's and GTA's highest priorities," the agency said in the notice.

DHS has mailed notifications to individuals whose current addresses could be located and is offering guidance on how to protect personal information.

The agency is also advising consumers to monitor their credit reports, which can be obtained for free once a year at annualcreditreport.com, and to consider placing a fraud alert or credit freeze with the three major credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion — to guard against potential identity theft.