Georgia death row inmate Stacey Humphreys convicted of killing 2 real estate agents appeals before execution

Georgia death row inmate Stacey Humphreys is appealing a judge's decision denying him a new trial days before his scheduled execution.

Humphreys' attorneys filed a notice of appeal Sept. 11 asking the Georgia Supreme Court to review Cobb County Superior Court Judge Tyler Browning's Sept. 10 decision, according to court records reviewed by CBS News Atlanta.

The appeal concerns Humphreys' extraordinary motion for a new trial and related court rulings. His attorneys requested that the appellate record include evidence and a transcript from a Sept. 10 hearing.

Humphreys is scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson.

He was sentenced to death for the 2003 murders of real estate agents Cyndi Williams, 33, and Lori Brown, 21. Evidence presented at trial showed that Humphreys forced the women to give him their bank PINs before shooting them and withdrawing more than $3,000 from their accounts.

Humphreys' execution was previously scheduled for December 2025, but the State Board of Pardons and Paroles suspended it while considering a clemency application.

The Georgia Supreme Court has jurisdiction over the new appeal because the case involves a death sentence, the filing states.