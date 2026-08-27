Execution date set for Cobb County death row prisoner convicted of killing 2 real estate agents

The Cobb County Superior Court has ordered the execution of a man convicted of fatally shooting two real estate agents in metro Atlanta more than two decades ago.

Stacey Humphreys is scheduled to be put to death at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson, the Georgia Department of Corrections announced on Thursday.

Humphreys would be the first person executed in Georgia in more than two years. He has been on death row for nearly 19 years.

The Georgia man had been sentenced to death for the 2003 killings of 33-year-old Cyndi Williams and 21-year-old Lori Brown, who were fatally shot at the real estate office where they worked.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Humphreys forced his two victims to strip naked and give him their bank PINs before fatally shooting them.

Humphreys took the women's driver's licenses and bank and credit cards, and withdrew more than $3,000 from their accounts, according to court filings. He told police after his arrest that he had recently taken out some high-interest payday loans and needed money for a payment on his truck.

Humphreys was on parole for a 1993 felony theft conviction at the time and had been released from prison 13 months earlier.

While his execution had been scheduled for December 2025, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles issued an order suspending the execution just days before while they considered an application for clemency.

If executed, Humphreys will be the 55th inmate put to death by lethal injection in Georgia.