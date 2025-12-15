Watch CBS News
Local News

Georgia parole board suspends scheduled execution of Cobb County death row prisoner

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby,
Christopher Harris
Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Christopher Harris is a digital producer at CBS News Atlanta.
Read Full Bio
Christopher Harris

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

The execution of a Georgia man scheduled for Wednesday has been suspended as the State Board of Pardons and Paroles considers a clemency application. 

Stacey Humphreys, 52, would have been the state's first execution in 2025.

Humphreys had been sentenced to death for the 2003 killings of 33-year-old Cyndi Williams and 21-year-old Lori Brown, who were fatally shot at the real estate office where they worked.

On Monday, the State Board of Pardons and Paroles issued an order suspending the execution after receiving a clemency petition.

The petition, delivered by the group Georgians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, included more than 1,400 signatures asking the board to commute Humphreys' sentence.

The group said the jury in Humphreys' case initially deadlocked 11-1 in favor of life without parole, which under Georgia law should have resulted in a life sentence. Instead, the court ordered jurors to continue deliberating until a death sentence was reached. The group also claims the lone juror who pushed for the death penalty was unqualified and biased, and that several jurors have since asked the parole board to honor what they say was the jury's true verdict.

A federal judge had declined to block the execution last week, ruling that Humphreys failed to show his constitutional rights would be violated by carrying out the execution.

The judge's order set Humphreys' execution to happen between noon on Wednesday and noon on Dec. 24. It is not clear if it will be rescheduled during that time.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said Humphreys would have been the 55th person executed in Georgia by lethal injection since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue