Georgia death row inmate requests barbecue, pizza and ice cream before scheduled execution

A Georgia inmate who is scheduled to be executed on Wednesday, Sept. 16, has made his last meal requests.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, condemned murderer Stacey Humphreys would like to eat barbecue beef brisket, pork ribs, a bacon double cheeseburger, french fries, buffalo wings, meat lovers pan pizza, butter pecan ice cream, peach ice cream and two caffeine-free sodas.

Humphreys has been on Death Row since he was sentenced in 2003 for the murders of Cyndi Williams and Lori Brown. Both women were fatally shot at the real estate office where they worked.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Humphreys forced his two victims to strip naked and give him their bank PINs before fatally shooting them.

Georgia Department of Corrections

Humphreys took the women's driver's licenses and bank and credit cards, and withdrew more than $3,000 from their accounts, according to court filings. He told police after his arrest that he had recently taken out some high-interest payday loans and needed money for a payment on his truck.

Humphreys was on parole for a 1993 felony theft conviction at the time and had been released from prison 13 months earlier. He was previously scheduled to be put to death in December 2025, but the State Board of Pardons and Paroles issued an order suspending the execution while they considered an application for clemency.

The Georgia Department of Corrections said Humphreys will be the 55th person executed in Georgia by lethal injection since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.