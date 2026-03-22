Georgia Court of Appeals sends Cobb student expulsion case back, affirms firing of teacher in separate ruling

A new ruling from the Georgia Court of Appeals is putting Cobb County Schools at the center of two high-profile cases—one involving a Black student with a disability fighting an expulsion, and another involving a teacher dismissed after controversy over LGBTQ+-inclusive literature.

In the first case, the appeals court vacated a lower court decision that had upheld the Cobb County School District's expulsion of a student identified as K.B., sending the case back for further review.

K.B. was expelled for two years in 2023 under the district's off-campus conduct policy, which allows schools to discipline students for behavior that happens outside of school. Civil rights attorneys with the Southern Poverty Law Center argued the policy is overly broad and unlawfully extends school authority beyond campus.

The Georgia State Board of Education had previously sided with the student, clearing the way for his return. But the district appealed that decision just days before the school year began, prolonging what has now become a years-long legal battle.

The Court of Appeals did not rule on whether the expulsion itself was lawful. Instead, it ordered the lower court to more closely examine the limits of a school district's authority over off-campus behavior.

For K.B.'s family, the impact has been deeply personal.

"This fight has worn my child down," his mother said. "He's missed his childhood… no basketball games, no prom."

Lawyers with the Southern Poverty Law Center say the case highlights broader disparities in school discipline. Data cited in the case shows Black students and students with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by expulsions in Cobb County.

Another case draws national attention

In a statement to CBS News, Cobb County School District officials noted a second ruling issued by the same court—this time involving former teacher Katie Rinderle.

The Court of Appeals upheld a prior decision affirming the district lawfully terminated Rinderle, who gained national attention after she was fired for reading a book featuring LGBTQ+ themes in her classroom.

According to the district, the court found she was dismissed for "willfully neglecting her duties and for other good and sufficient cause."

The case has become a flashpoint in ongoing debates over classroom censorship, educators' discretion, and how schools navigate conversations around identity and inclusion.

Bigger questions for Georgia schools

Together, the two rulings underscore growing legal tension around the scope of authority school districts hold—both inside and outside the classroom.

For K.B., the fight is not over. His case now heads back to Cobb County Superior Court, where a judge must determine whether the district's policy overreaches.

For Rinderle, the decision marks a legal setback but continues to fuel a broader cultural and political debate playing out in schools across Georgia and beyond.

As both cases move forward in different ways, they raise a common question: how far should school systems go in shaping student behavior—and controlling what's taught in the classroom?