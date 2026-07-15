Georgia city says it's still awaiting DHS response on proposed ICE facility

Oakwood officials say they are still waiting for direct answers from the federal government about the future of a warehouse once considered for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility.

At Monday night's City Council meeting, Mayor H. Lamar Scroggs told residents that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reportedly said in a recent interview that 11 warehouses, including the Oakwood site, would not be used as detention facilities.

According to the mayor, the report said the properties would first be offered to other federal agencies. If no agencies want them, the sites would be put up for sale.

Oakwood officials, however, have not said they received formal notice from the Department of Homeland Security confirming those plans.

Scroggs said he asked City Manager B.R. White to make another attempt to reach Mullin. The mayor said he understood that White went through the White House and President Donald Trump's office in an effort to contact the secretary. The city is still waiting for a response.

The mayor also said Oakwood remains prepared to take legal action if renovation or land-disturbing work begins at the warehouse.

"The City of Oakwood stands ready to file a lawsuit against DHS upon seeing any type of building renovation or land disturbance activity," Scroggs said in his message.

Scroggs said the placement of security cameras and use of all-terrain security vehicles would not qualify as renovation or land-disturbing activity. He said those types of security improvements are allowed on any property.

Oakwood officials first learned in February that DHS was considering using the warehouse as an ICE detention facility. City officials have said they never received formal notice that the facility was approved or that the proposal was paused.

Previous reporting indicated DHS planned to sell or otherwise dispose of the Oakwood property, but White told The Associated Press at the time that the city had not received information about the agency's plans for the site.

White previously told CBS News Atlanta that Oakwood was continuing to prepare for the possibility that the facility could move forward. He said police and public works preparations could cost the city more than $200,000 that was not included in this year's budget.

"We're still preparing for civil unrest," White said at the time. "Just by seeing what has happened in Minnesota, we have to plan for the worst and hope for the best."

DHS previously told CBS News Atlanta, "As with any transition, we are reviewing agency policies and proposals."