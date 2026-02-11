Another Georgia city denies receiving notice of proposed ICE detention center

The City of Oakwood says it has not been contacted by federal officials about a proposed immigration detention facility reportedly listed within its city limits.

In a statement released last week, Oakwood leaders said national media outlets reached out to the city about a reported list of proposed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities, including one allegedly identified in Oakwood. City officials say they have received no communication from the Department of Homeland Security, ICE, or any other federal agency about plans to establish a detention center there.

"The City of Oakwood has not received any communication" regarding such a facility, the statement reads.

Officials added that if the city is formally approached about a detention center, the public will be notified immediately. The city also acknowledged that a facility of that scale could have significant infrastructure impacts.

"The City is aware of the potential infrastructure impacts such a facility could have on our community," the statement reads.

The clarification comes amid heightened scrutiny across metro Atlanta and surrounding areas over possible ICE detention expansions. In nearby Social Circle, federal officials have reportedly purchased a facility on Hightower Trail with plans to open a detention center that could hold up to 10,000 detainees, more than twice that city's population.

Social Circle leaders have expressed concern about the potential strain on utilities, police staffing, and other city resources. The proposed site is located less than a mile from Social Circle Elementary School. City officials have said they were not involved in key stages of the planning process, including an engineering review of water and sewer capacity conducted by DHS.

Oakwood officials did not reference a specific address in their statement but emphasized that they have not been included in any federal discussions.

City leaders are directing residents with questions or concerns to contact their state representatives and pledged transparency if new information emerges.

For now, Oakwood officials say there are no confirmed plans for a detention facility within the city.