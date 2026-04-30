Georgia car thefts drop nearly 28% in 2025, with major declines across metro Atlanta

Good news for Georgia drivers: The number of vehicles stolen across the state dropped significantly over the last year.

According to new data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, car thefts across Georgia fell nearly 28% in 2025, from 23,900 reported thefts to 17,200.

The Atlanta metro area saw a similar decline, with thefts dropping from about 16,200 to roughly 11,600.

While overall numbers are down, these are the vehicles most frequently targeted by thieves in Georgia in 2025:

Hyundai Elantra (650 thefts) Hyundai Sonata (511 thefts) Dodge Charger (392 thefts) Kia Optima (384 thefts) Nissan Altima (364 thefts) Honda Accord (352 thefts) Toyota Camry (344 thefts) Ford F-150 Series (297 thefts) Kia Soul (233 thefts) Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (217 thefts)

All five counties with the highest numbers of vehicle thefts in 2025 were located in metro Atlanta.

Top five Georgia counties for vehicle thefts in 2025:

DeKalb (3,544) Fulton (3,295) Gwinnett (933) Clayton (874) Cobb (858)

Nationally, Georgia ranks 12th in total vehicle thefts but falls to 28th when measured by the rate per 100,000 people.