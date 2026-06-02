Georgia bus company feels the pinch as gas tax returns: "It is almost unbearable"

As Georgia's gas tax suspension comes to an end, small business owners who depend on the road are bracing for even higher costs. For Clarence Cox, owner of Georgia Coach Lines in Fayetteville, the ticking clock is a constant reminder of the financial pressure ahead.

"Every trip we make comes with a bigger price tag," Cox says. "It is almost unbearable. We are trying to keep the doors open."

For months, Cox and his team benefited from Gov. Brian Kemp's temporary gas tax suspension, which helped keep fuel costs manageable. But with the tax set to return, operating expenses for Georgia Coach Lines are climbing again. Filling up just one of his buses can cost more than $700, and with a fleet on the road daily, the numbers quickly add up.

"We pay somewhere from $5.30 to almost $6 a gallon," Cox explains. "We do a lot of trips to Washington, D.C., the Carolinas, and Virginia. It is extremely expensive."

Georgia Coach Lines transports schools, churches, sports teams, and community groups throughout the region. But as fuel prices rise, Cox is being forced to make tough decisions. "Customers would call and say their budget doesn't meet our price. We were able to help them before, but now I have to explain. Normally, they understand—fuel prices are way up."

To avoid passing even more costs onto his customers, Cox has implemented a series of fuel-saving measures. His team closely monitors tire pressure on every bus and keeps a watchful eye on idling times. If a driver is parked for more than 15 minutes, Cox and his director of operations get an alert.

Drivers are also being asked to slow down on the road, even if it means longer trips, to conserve fuel.

Despite the challenges, Cox remains grateful for the relief provided by the gas tax suspensions. "I have to be fair and say thank you," he says. "Had we not had those, I don't know where we'd be."

While temporary tax suspensions can offer a lifeline to drivers and businesses, the revenue is also needed to maintain Georgia's roads and bridges.

For business owners like Cox, the end of the gas tax suspension means finding new ways to adapt and keep their wheels turning.