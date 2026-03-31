Georgia bill that would add restrictions to school zone speed cameras moves toward final vote

With just days left before the end of Georgia's legislative session, House lawmakers could take up a bill that would add new restrictions and requirements to speed cameras near the state's schools.

Last week, the Georgia Senate approved an amended version of HB 651 with a vote of 49-1. The bill has now been sent back to the House, where lawmakers have until Sine Die on April 2 to approve the changes.

Under the current version of the bill, districts that use automatic speed cameras would need to post signs warning drivers about the camera at least 500 feet before the speed limit reduction. The signs must also include lights that flash yellow when the devices are in operation.

The bill also imposes additional restrictions on when and how citations can be issued. Drivers would need to be more than 10 mph over the speed limit to receive a citation, eliminating exceptions for school zones or historic districts. The cameras would only be able to issue citations in the one-hour periods when school starts and ends.

The penalties would be reduced to $75 for each violation - a drop from the $125 that is currently law for any citations after a driver's first. The bill would also remove any late fees or other penalties connected with the citation. Instead, the only penalty for not paying would be the inability of the driver to renew his or her vehicle's registration until the penalty is taken care of.

The money collected for these funds would be limited to "school safety measures," instead of what the House's original plan was to use it to support local law enforcement or public safety initiatives.

A different school camera-related bill, HB 255, would begin phasing out the cameras altogether. That bill had previously been tabled during the 2025 session after the House and Senate could come to an agreement on changes.

HB 651 has now been sent back to the House, where lawmakers have until Sine Die on April 2 to approve the adjustments. If it passes again, the bill would go to Gov. Brian Kemp's desk, where he could sign it into law or choose to veto it.