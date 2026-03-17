Georgia bill could allow homeowners to build smaller houses in their backyards

A bill moving through the Georgia Legislature could make it easier for homeowners to build small backyard homes known as accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

The proposal would reduce zoning barriers and allow homeowners to add a small second unit on their property. Supporters said it could help address Georgia's housing shortage.

These types of homes already exist in neighborhoods like Virginia-Highland. Some are built above garages, while others sit in the rear of properties.

"What this bill is really about because I know there's been a lot of questions out there about it, is helping families care for aging parent or child returning back home from school who can't afford a home or apartment right now and providing affordable rental options for teachers or service workers who want to live closer to where they work" said state Rep. Tangie Herring, the bill's sponsor.

The proposal would reduce zoning barriers and allow homeowners to add a small second unit on their property. CBS News Atlanta

Virginia-Highland homeowner Leah Matthews said she and her family once considered building a carriage home.

"The cost has gone up dramatically, so in hindsight, we wish that we would have taken the time and done it then," said Matthews.

She said the extra space would have been useful as her family grew.

"I think for us - we both work from home, so it would have been great to have that extra space to get out of the house, especially, you know, with three cats and two dogs, and then also we are zoned RG-2, so on our street, if we ever did want to rent it out, you know, full time or even Airbnb, we would have been able to do that" said Matthews.

Kristin Allin, a principal planner with the Atlanta Regional Commission, said adding more housing types like ADUs could help create more affordable options.

"It could add a new type of housing, which we're always at ARC promoting innovative housing types. It could add something. It could be rented at a lower price level, and it could also add supplemental income for homeowners who have an ADU in their backyard," said Allin.

Allin also pointed to what is already happening in other parts of metro Atlanta. She said places like Canton are offering pre-approved ADU plans to cut red tape and make it faster and cheaper for homeowners to build.

An increase in backyard units has raised concerns about density and parking in states like California.

"Yeah, I mean California is different in a lot of ways. They have different restrictions that are long-standing, that are maybe a little bit different than what we have in Atlanta, so in our area, we have a little more flexibility," said Allin.

Matthews said for her family, the biggest drawback would be losing yard space.

"Other than that, I don't really think there are many drawbacks to it," said Matthews.

The bill has already passed the Georgia House and now heads to the Senate.