Georgia 7-year-old hit while running to school bus stop is out of coma and in rehab, mother says

A 7-year-old Georgia boy hit by a pickup truck while running to his bus stop continues to work on his recovery weeks after the devastating crash, his family says.

Rome police said the crash happened on the morning of Aug. 21, near 50 Chateau Drive. A white Ford F-150 was traveling north when the child entered the road near the entrance to 48 Chateau Drive.

In a GoFundMe post, the boy's family identified him as Aiden and said that he suffered a diffuse axonal injury, a severe ligament tear connecting his skull and neck that requires surgery, a broken pelvis and ribs and fractures to his collarbone and wrist.

A week after the crash, the family said that Aiden remained in critical condition and was in a medically induced coma at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. Since then, Aiden's family says the young boy has continued to recover and has reached a milestone.

Rome police say 7-year-old Aiden was hit by a truck while trying to cross the street. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe/ family of

Jodi Flowers, Aiden's mother, wrote on Facebook over the weekend that her son had been moved to the hospital's rehab floor and was going to physical, occupational, and speech therapy sessions.

"Aiden has been so amazing, so strong, and just so resilient. He has not complained once. He is slowly talking more. He remembers everyone and everything, his colors, his numbers, his birthday, and his city all the things," Flowers wrote. "It's so insane how fast he's doing these things."

The Rome woman said that Aiden is working on talking and walking and has been laughing a lot as he spends time with the therapists.

"I know with a frontal brain injury, we have a lot of work to do, but it's so AMAZING to see that my baby is still himself, just in a different form. He could have been gone, so to hear his laugh, hear him tell me I love you, feel his hug, and see all the things he knows and remembers," she wrote.

Flowers said she was grateful for all the support from her community after the crash, saying that the love she's experienced has changed her life forever.

"We still have a long road ahead, but Aiden is here, he is fighting, and he is making progress every single day," she said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the driver of the truck has not been charged.