7-year-old Georgia boy in medically induced coma after being hit by truck while running to Rome bus stop

A 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life in a hospital after a pickup truck hit him as he was running to a school bus stop in Rome, according to police. His family says he is now in a medically induced coma.

Rome police said the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, near 50 Chateau Drive. A white Ford F-150 was traveling north when the child entered the road near the entrance to 48 Chateau Drive. A spokesperson for the department called the incitdent a "devastating tragedy for all involved."

Police emphasized that the child was running to a bus stop. He was not boarding a bus or crossing near a stopped school bus.

Photo courtesy of GoFundMe/ family of Aiden

A Floyd County police officer traveling on Chateau Drive was the first officer to reach the scene and called for emergency crews. The child was taken to Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center and later flown to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, according to the Rome Police Department.

The fundraiser identifies the child as Aiden. His family said he is intubated and has a diffuse axonal injury, a severe ligament tear connecting his skull and neck that requires surgery, a broken pelvis and ribs and fractures to his collarbone and wrist.

Investigators said they did not observe signs that the driver was impaired. Police also mentioned that the road was wet from storms earlier that morning. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.