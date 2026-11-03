Jasmine Clark wins Georgia's 13th Congressional District, taking seat long held by late Rep. David Scott

State Rep. Jasmine Clark will be the newest lawmaker to represent Georgia's 13th Congressional District in the U.S. House, CBS News projects.

Clark, who has been in the Georgia House of Representatives since 2019, is projected to have beaten Republican Air Force veteran Jonathan Chavez, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary earlier this year.

The district, which stretches across portions of metro Atlanta and was first created following the 2000 Census, was represented for decades by the late Rep. David Scott. His death in April triggered a high-profile race in what has long been considered a solidly blue district.

Despite multiple candidates on the ballot, not counting Scott, whose name remained due to printing deadlines, Clark received more than 56% of the vote in the Democratic primary, making her the party's nominee.

Currently, the seat is held by Everton Blair, the former chair of the Gwinnett County School Board and the first Black openly gay man to represent a Southern state in Congress. He defeated Marcye Scott, the daughter of the late congressman, in a special election to serve out the rest of the current term in August.