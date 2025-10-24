GDOT's I-285 express lanes plan draws pushback from residents near proposed route

The Georgia Department of Transportation's plan to expand Interstate 285 with new toll lanes could soon reshape parts of DeKalb County, and some residents say it may come too close to home.

GDOT is proposing to add two express lanes in each direction along I-285, stretching from just south of I-20 to just north of Henderson Road. The 13-mile expansion would connect with other planned express lanes around the perimeter, forming part of a larger regional network designed to ease congestion and improve travel times.

"Bus rapid transit is going to be a component of the Eastside Express Lanes and various bus buildouts that MARTA is planning to do," said Kyle Collins, GDOT's P3 program manager. "All registered vanpools and emergency vehicles will be able to use these lanes for free."

Drivers who use the new lanes will need a Peach Pass or another approved state toll transponder. The project is still in its environmental and planning phases, but for some homeowners, the proposed route raises serious concerns.

Meredith Roman says construction for the I-285 expansion project could cut into her backyard, where she and her family spend much of their free time.

In the Lindmoor Woods neighborhood, Meredith and Jared Roman fear the expansion could cost them their backyard and their peace of mind. Their home overlooks I-285, and according to GDOT maps, their property sits near the potential construction zone.

"They are looking at taking our property," Meredith Roman said. "We're worried about losing our backyard, and that's where our family really hangs out and spends time together."

The Romans have lived in their DeKalb County home for nine years. Meredith said they already deal with noise from the interstate — including drag racing at night — and worry the project could make things worse.

"We're going to be enduring all this noise, all this work, and we're going to see no benefit from it," she said. "Eminent domain is hard, but there has to be a give and take on the impact to people's lives and homes."

GDOT has not approached the Romans directly, but the agency is encouraging residents to share their input. A public meeting is scheduled for Nov. 6 at Clarkston Baptist Church.

The Eastside Express Lanes are part of a larger series of projects across metro Atlanta. Similar express lanes are already in operation in Henry, Cobb, northern DeKalb, and Gwinnett counties. Other projects, including expansions on Georgia 400 and I-20, remain in development.