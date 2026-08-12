GDOT says to expect lane closures this weekend, along I-285 NB/SB MLK Jr. Dr and Cascade

Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is building a detour map for full weekend closure of I-285 NB/SB between MLK Jr. Drive and Cascade Road.

This $206 million effort is 1 of 2 major projects to repair and replace concrete slabs along the I-285 westside corridor.

These closures continue the ongoing I-285 Westside Rebuild concrete slab reconstruction and rehabilitation project. The project Is currently along the westside of the I-285 corridor from State Route (SR) 14/South Fulton Parkway in College Park to Collier Road.

The closures will impact:

I-285 northbound:

All lanes closed between Cascade Road (exit 7) and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (exit 9)

I-285 southbound:

All lanes closed between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (exit 9) and Cascade Road (exit 7)

Construction related to the ongoing project is scheduled for completion in 2028.