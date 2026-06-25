GDOT shares update on I-285/I-20 West Interchange project, highlights safety upgrades and community concerns

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is sharing the latest details on its I-285/I-20 West Interchange project with the community. The department says the project is two-months ahead of schedule with the goal of wrapping up most of the project by 2030.

GDOT says a key objective in the project is making it safer and easier for drivers to exit from the main lanes on the highways. Officials say they want reduce the odds of cars coming into conflict with one another on the road. One of the newest upcoming changes is a ramp, or flyover bridge, coming to I-20 West at I-285 South as part of an effort to remove left-hand exits.

"That's a major theme of this project," said Kyle Collins, a communications program manager for GDOT. "Anywhere you currently exit to the left, that's going to go away, it's going to be totally reconfigured and rebuilt to have a safe right handed exit. It's going to be much easier for normal drivers like us, and also our commercial big freight drivers to that traverse this interchange, there's going to be a lot smoother transitions to get to two, 85 or 20, depending on what direction you're coming to."

The department will be relocating utilities in affected areas as well as installing and replacing sound barriers. GDOT also says it will be blasting some areas during the day for safety and noise reasons.

"The project is about two months ahead of schedule," Collins said. "We're hoping to have everything done by 2030. That does seem like a long way away, but we're going to open interim improvements during that time frame."

A number of community members raised concerns about their neighborhood streets becoming damaged and littered as trucks have taken detours during the ongoing construction, an issue GDOT says it is actively working on.

Some tell CBS Atlanta they were satisfied with GDOT'S answers to their questions and concerns about the construction. However, they want to see more effective ways of holding the department accountable for the enhancements it's making to the roads.

"We're tired of meeting and meeting," said Connie Mabry, a Collier Heights resident. "We want to see the improvement. They're doing it to 285 and I-20. We don't want the rest of our communities impacted by this in a negative way."

"Frankly, I have been truly dismayed by the lack of action within this area," said Chris Lloyd, a Chalet Peyton resident. "It seems that there was a lot of focus being placed on the north side. There are billions of dollars being spent to do projects on the north side, and only a fraction of that amount in our area. So that's a concern. And to me, that's not addressing the entire problems that exists here."

GDOT issued a statement to CBS Atlanta, saying:

"Georgia DOT is making one of the largest transportation investments in the state on Atlanta's westside. The I‑285/I‑20 West Interchange alone is a $1.25 billion project, and the ongoing I‑285 Westside Rebuild adds another $370 million to improve 17 miles through Fulton and Cobb counties. These are major commitments addressing safety, mobility, and freight reliability in one of Georgia's most congested corridors. And this is only the beginning as proposed future Westside Express Lanes represent billions more in planned improvements for this part of the region. We are fully invested in delivering long‑term solutions for the westside community."

GDOT also says it encourages people to reach out with concerns about the project.

On its west rebuild construction project, the department says that effort to repave a 17-mile stretch on the I-285 is on track to finish by 2028.