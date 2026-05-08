GDOT cancels weekend construction shutdown of I-285 due to weather

The Georgia Department of Transportation is delaying a major construction project that would have shut down part of Interstate 285 over the weekend.

GDOT officials confirmed that the planned closure, which would have stretched from Exit 7 at Cascade Road to Exit 9 at Martin Luther King Jr., has been pushed back due to weather.

The official said that the contractor working on the project determined that due to Sunday's expected storms, they were not confident that the project would be finished by Monday morning.

A source tells CBS News Atlanta that Sunday was when the contractor was planning to pour concrete and the deteriorating forecast forced them to make the call.

The I-285 West Side Rebuild is a $370 million project that aims to repair deteriorating pavement conditions, improve safety for drivers, and improve ride quality.

The project was expected to bring significant delays to traffic and heavy congestion on alternate routes

Officials say they have not determined what date the project will restart, but will give two-week's notice of when they decide to hold this closure.