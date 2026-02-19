GBI probes officer-involved shooting in Gwinnett County after domestic violence call

A domestic violence call ended in an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon after a suspect armed with a knife confronted police outside a home.

Central Precinct officers responded to a 911 call around 3:44 p.m. reporting a stabbing at a residence. The caller said he was bleeding from the hand and that someone inside the home was trying to stab him.

Officers approached the house and encountered the suspect, who emerged holding a knife above his head. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, the suspect advanced toward the officers. Both officers fired in self-defense as the suspect closed the distance.

Police immediately rendered aid until EMS arrived. The suspect was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.