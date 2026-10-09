GBI investigating Valdosta police officer's death after body found in courthouse

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the death of a Valdosta police officer whose body was discovered inside the city's courthouse.

Investigators say the man's body was discovered around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Valdosta Municipal Court Complex, which is located on Oak Street.

During the investigation, officials identified the man as a Valdosta police officer. His identity has not been released.

The officer's body has been taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are asking anyone with information to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090 or the GBI Tipline at 800-597-8477.