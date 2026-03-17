GBI identifies Seminole County John Doe as Curtis Lee Jones after nearly 50 years

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has identified human remains found nearly 50 years ago in Seminole County as those of Curtis Lee Jones, authorities announced this week.

Jones' remains were first discovered by hunters on December 28, 1976, in a remote area near the Chattahoochee River. At the time, the man's identity remained a mystery despite a thorough investigation by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and GBI. The case was entered into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, and the victim became known as "Seminole County John Doe."

According to the GBI, recent advances in forensic genealogy led to the breakthrough. In August 2024, the GBI teamed up with Othram, Inc., a Texas-based forensic DNA laboratory, to perform advanced DNA testing on the remains.

Using forensic-grade genome sequencing, investigators developed a genealogical profile that produced new leads.

After extensive research and collaboration with relatives, GBI agents confirmed the remains belonged to Curtis Lee Jones. His family was notified of the identification in February 2026.

The cause of Jones' death could not be determined due to the condition of the remains.

He was believed to be a Black man, 50 years old or older, at the time of his death, and was found wearing size 32 pants, white boxer-style underwear, a white handkerchief, and one dark sock.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the GBI Cold Case Unit at (404) 239-2106, the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville, or submit anonymous tips via the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.