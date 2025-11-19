Gas explosion at vacant Atlanta apartment building injures 1, displaces dozens

A powerful gas explosion ripped through a vacant Atlanta apartment building Tuesday evening, injuring one person and forcing about 40 residents from nearby units to evacuate, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called to 445 Markham St. after receiving several 911 calls reporting a loud boom and an apartment building on fire. When crews arrived, they found that a gas explosion had blown apart a three-story building under renovation, Battalion Chief Michael Roman said.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation. Roman said the department's arson unit, along with Atlanta Gas Light and other partners, will work to determine exactly what triggered the explosion.

One man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, Roman said. No other victims were found during searches of the building.

"We're fortunate it was a vacant building under renovation," Roman said. "We only had one victim, and no residents were inside when it happened."

The explosion scattered debris across the property. Roman said the blast zone is "sizable," though the full scope won't be known until daylight.

About 40 residents from nearby buildings were displaced due to structural concerns. Fire crews, Georgia Power, Atlanta police and the Red Cross are assisting families who were unable to return home on Tuesday night.

Reporters on scene asked whether residents had reported the smell of gas earlier in the day and whether crews had investigated. Roman said he could not yet confirm those details.

He stressed that anyone who smells gas should call 911 immediately.

"These explosions are rare, but they do happen," he said. "If you smell gas, make the call. Have professionals come out and check so you can avoid something like this."

Officials have cleared some nearby units as safe to occupy, and those residents have been allowed to return. Others will remain displaced while assessments continue.

Updates will be released as investigators learn more.