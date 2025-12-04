Gainesville police say Wells Fargo bank robbery was thwarted; suspect arrested at scene

Gainesville Police say a robbery attempt at a Wells Fargo bank was thwarted Thursday afternoon, after officers arrested a suspect during the crime.

According to the department, officers responded to reports of a bank robbery in progress at the Wells Fargo on Browns Bridge Road. When they arrived, they were able to take the suspect — described only as an adult male — into custody inside the bank.

Police said the arrest was made without incident, preventing the robbery from being carried out.

The Gainesville Police Department shared in a social media post that detectives remained on scene Thursday, working alongside investigators from the FBI Atlanta field office, which routinely responds to bank robbery cases.

No injuries have been reported, and police have not yet released the suspect's identity or details on what led up to the attempted robbery.

CBS News Atlanta will update as more information becomes available.